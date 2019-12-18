VEREIT, Inc. (VER) vs. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Which is the Better Investment?

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares are up more than 27.69% this year and recently decreased -0.87% or -$0.08 to settle at $9.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), on the other hand, is up 51.53% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $108.80 and has returned 3.92% during the past week.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VER to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HLT is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, HLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. VEREIT, Inc. (VER) has an EBITDA margin of 80.88%. This suggests that VER underlying business is more profitable VER’s ROI is 0.60% while HLT has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that HLT’s business generates a higher return on investment than VER’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, HLT’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, VER’s free cash flow was 0% while HLT converted 5.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HLT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VER trades at a forward P/E of 35.53, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 7.85, compared to a forward P/E of 25.38, and a P/S of 3.26 for HLT. VER is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VER is currently priced at a -10.93% to its one-year price target of 10.25. Comparatively, HLT is 5.41% relative to its price target of 103.22. This suggests that VER is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VER has a beta of 0.55 and HLT’s beta is 1.10. VER’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VER has a short ratio of 1.81 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for HLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VER.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) beats VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HLT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HLT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,