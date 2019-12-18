VEON Ltd. (VEON) vs. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS): Which is the Better Investment?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are up more than 6.41% this year and recently decreased -0.80% or -$0.02 to settle at $2.49. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), on the other hand, is up 6.45% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $39.94 and has returned 2.20% during the past week.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HDS is expected to grow at a -1.65% annual rate. All else equal, VEON’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.68% for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). VEON’s ROI is 1.40% while HDS has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that HDS’s business generates a higher return on investment than VEON’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VEON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, HDS’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, VEON’s free cash flow was 1.55% while HDS converted 2.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HDS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VEON has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 2.00 for HDS. This means that HDS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VEON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.98 versus a D/E of 1.62 for HDS. VEON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VEON trades at a forward P/E of 7.39, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a forward P/E of 12.77, a P/B of 4.95, and a P/S of 1.05 for HDS. VEON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VEON is currently priced at a -22.19% to its one-year price target of 3.20. Comparatively, HDS is -13.44% relative to its price target of 46.14. This suggests that VEON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VEON has a beta of 1.90 and HDS’s beta is 1.09. HDS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VEON has a short ratio of 0.39 compared to a short interest of 2.06 for HDS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VEON.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) beats VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HDS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VEON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,