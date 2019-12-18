Vale S.A. (VALE) vs. Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Which is the Better Investment?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares are down more than -0.76% this year and recently decreased -0.53% or -$0.07 to settle at $13.09. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), on the other hand, is up 29.83% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $12.97 and has returned 8.81% during the past week.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MAT is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, MAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.77% for Mattel, Inc. (MAT). VALE’s ROI is 19.20% while MAT has a ROI of -9.80%. The interpretation is that VALE’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VALE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.32. Comparatively, MAT’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, VALE’s free cash flow was 32.54% while MAT converted -3.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VALE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VALE has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.60 for MAT. This means that MAT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VALE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 6.80 for MAT. MAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VALE trades at a forward P/E of 7.76, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 1.93, compared to a forward P/E of 102.94, a P/B of 9.90, and a P/S of 0.99 for MAT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VALE is currently priced at a -9.54% to its one-year price target of 14.47. Comparatively, MAT is -5.95% relative to its price target of 13.79. This suggests that VALE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VALE has a beta of 1.16 and MAT’s beta is 1.66. VALE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VALE has a short ratio of 1.46 compared to a short interest of 21.10 for MAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VALE.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) beats Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VALE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VALE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VALE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VALE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.