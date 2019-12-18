Uncovering the next great stocks: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation have decreased by more than -37.57% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.62% or $0.61 and now trades at $38.32. The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), has jumped by 43.36% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $184.37 and have been able to report a change of 3.10% over the past one week.

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Autodesk, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. OXY has an EBITDA margin of 25.19%, this implies that the underlying business of OXY is more profitable. The ROI of OXY is 9.50% while that of ADSK is -4.20%. These figures suggest that OXY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ADSK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OXY’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.6, while that of ADSK is positive 10.27.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for OXY is 1.30 and that of ADSK is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for OXY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ADSK.

OXY currently trades at a forward P/E of 36.95, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 1.84 while ADSK trades at a forward P/E of 41.64, and a P/S of 13.01. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OXY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OXY is currently at a -24.46% to its one-year price target of 50.73. Looking at its rival pricing, ADSK is at a -5.14% relative to its price target of 194.35.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), OXY is given a 2.80 while 2.00 placed for ADSK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OXY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OXY is 2.25 while that of ADSK is just 3.23. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OXY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Autodesk, Inc. defeats that of Occidental Petroleum Corporation when the two are compared, with ADSK taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ADSK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ADSK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ADSK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.