Uncovering the next great stocks: Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)

The shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company have increased by more than 41.43% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.75% or $0.17 and now trades at $9.90. The shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), has jumped by 2771.28% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $80.97 and have been able to report a change of 66.09% over the past one week.

The stock of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that MBT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AXSM.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MBT is 0.60 and that of AXSM is 2.40. This implies that it is easier for MBT to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AXSM. The debt ratio of MBT is 12.41 compared to 2.90 for AXSM. AXSM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MBT.

MBT currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.90, a P/B of 12.69, and a P/S of 1.22 while AXSM trades at a P/B of 404.85, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MBT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MBT is currently at a -3.98% to its one-year price target of 10.31. Looking at its rival pricing, AXSM is at a 60.11% relative to its price target of 50.57.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MBT is given a 2.10 while 1.40 placed for AXSM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MBT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MBT is 0.59 while that of AXSM is just 4.91. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MBT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company when the two are compared, with AXSM taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. AXSM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AXSM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AXSM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.