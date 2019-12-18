Uncovering the next great stocks: Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)

The shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated have decreased by more than -3.15% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.29% or -$0.41 and now trades at $31.39. The shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), has jumped by 244.04% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $16.17 and have been able to report a change of 28.44% over the past one week.

The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated and Cue Biopharma, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. IRM has an EBITDA margin of 29.34%, this implies that the underlying business of IRM is more profitable. The ROI of IRM is 7.10% while that of CUE is -116.20%. These figures suggest that IRM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CUE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, IRM’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.92, while that of CUE is also a negative -0.69.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for IRM is 0.70 and that of CUE is 3.20. This implies that it is easier for IRM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CUE. The debt ratio of IRM is 5.75 compared to 0.00 for CUE. IRM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CUE.

IRM currently trades at a forward P/E of 25.84, a P/B of 5.97, and a P/S of 2.20 while CUE trades at a P/B of 13.48, and a P/S of 125.95. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, IRM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of IRM is currently at a -10.57% to its one-year price target of 35.10. Looking at its rival pricing, CUE is at a 24.38% relative to its price target of 13.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), IRM is given a 2.70 while 1.00 placed for CUE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for IRM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for IRM is 17.32 while that of CUE is just 6.02. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CUE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated defeats that of Cue Biopharma, Inc. when the two are compared, with IRM taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. IRM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, IRM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for IRM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.