Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Go Head-to-head

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares are up more than 46.53% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.07 to settle at $11.40. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), on the other hand, is up 62.56% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $136.94 and has returned 4.05% during the past week.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) are the two most active stocks in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TROX to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SNPS is expected to grow at a 13.50% annual rate. All else equal, SNPS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.49% for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS). TROX’s ROI is 4.10% while SNPS has a ROI of 13.80%. The interpretation is that SNPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TROX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TROX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, SNPS’s free cash flow per share was +0.94. On a percent-of-sales basis, TROX’s free cash flow was -0.86% while SNPS converted 4.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNPS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TROX has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 1.00 for SNPS. This means that TROX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TROX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.68 versus a D/E of 0.04 for SNPS. TROX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TROX trades at a forward P/E of 7.56, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 0.70, compared to a forward P/E of 23.17, a P/B of 5.23, and a P/S of 6.09 for SNPS. TROX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TROX is currently priced at a -25.25% to its one-year price target of 15.25. Comparatively, SNPS is -10.49% relative to its price target of 152.99. This suggests that TROX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TROX has a beta of 3.51 and SNPS’s beta is 1.19. SNPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TROX has a short ratio of 8.47 compared to a short interest of 1.95 for SNPS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNPS.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) beats Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNPS higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TROX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SNPS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.