Transocean Ltd. (RIG) vs. Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Which is the Better Investment?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares are down more than -12.82% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.02 to settle at $6.05. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), on the other hand, is up 0.90% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $11.16 and has returned 0.90% during the past week.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect RIG to grow earnings at a 4.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLDR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, CLDR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has an EBITDA margin of 26.9%. This suggests that RIG underlying business is more profitable RIG’s ROI is -6.00% while CLDR has a ROI of -12.80%. The interpretation is that RIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLDR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, CLDR’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, RIG’s free cash flow was -1.01% while CLDR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. RIG has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.30 for CLDR. This means that RIG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CLDR. RIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RIG trades at a P/B of 0.31, and a P/S of 1.19, compared to a P/B of 2.18, and a P/S of 4.35 for CLDR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RIG is currently priced at a -27.72% to its one-year price target of 8.37. Comparatively, CLDR is -6.06% relative to its price target of 11.88. This suggests that RIG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RIG has a short ratio of 3.71 compared to a short interest of 5.52 for CLDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RIG.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) beats Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RIG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, RIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, RIG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.