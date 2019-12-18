Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Go Head-to-head

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) shares are up more than 65.94% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.1 to settle at $133.60. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), on the other hand, is down -7.31% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $2.41 and has returned 8.56% during the past week.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) are the two most active stocks in the Jewelry Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TIF to grow earnings at a 8.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 55.76% for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI). TIF’s ROI is 15.00% while IPI has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that TIF’s business generates a higher return on investment than IPI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TIF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, IPI’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, TIF’s free cash flow was -0.73% while IPI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TIF has a current ratio of 4.10 compared to 1.60 for IPI. This means that TIF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TIF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 0.16 for IPI. TIF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TIF trades at a forward P/E of 26.70, a P/B of 5.13, and a P/S of 3.65, compared to a forward P/E of 12.82, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.28 for IPI. TIF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TIF is currently priced at a 7.16% to its one-year price target of 124.67. Comparatively, IPI is -26.07% relative to its price target of 3.26. This suggests that IPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TIF has a beta of 1.66 and IPI’s beta is 1.17. IPI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TIF has a short ratio of 2.67 compared to a short interest of 5.38 for IPI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TIF.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) beats Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IPI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IPI is more undervalued relative to its price target.