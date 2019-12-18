The Walt Disney Company (DIS) vs. Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Breaking Down the Entertainment – Diversified Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares are up more than 34.73% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.73 to settle at $147.73. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU), on the other hand, is down -35.79% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.83 and has returned -12.44% during the past week.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DIS to grow earnings at a 0.61% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has an EBITDA margin of 24.62%. This suggests that DIS underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, UUUU’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, DIS’s free cash flow was -0.8% while UUUU converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UUUU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DIS trades at a forward P/E of 23.76, a P/B of 3.00, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 21.50 for UUUU. DIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DIS is currently priced at a -5.47% to its one-year price target of 156.28. Comparatively, UUUU is -46.49% relative to its price target of 3.42. This suggests that UUUU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DIS has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 16.26 for UUUU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DIS.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) beats The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UUUU is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UUUU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, UUUU is more undervalued relative to its price target.