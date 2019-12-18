The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Go Head-to-head

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares are up more than 13.86% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.28 to settle at $56.61. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), on the other hand, is up 59.62% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $2.49 and has returned 0.40% during the past week.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TD to grow earnings at a 3.26% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has an EBITDA margin of 79.12%. This suggests that TD underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +8.74. Comparatively, AVXL’s free cash flow per share was -0.15.

TD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.31 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AVXL. TD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TD trades at a forward P/E of 10.27, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 3.22, compared to a P/B of 6.92, for AVXL. TD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TD is currently priced at a -11.71% to its one-year price target of 64.12. Comparatively, AVXL is -80.85% relative to its price target of 13.00. This suggests that AVXL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TD has a beta of 1.03 and AVXL’s beta is 2.13. TD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TD has a short ratio of 2.27 compared to a short interest of 12.89 for AVXL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TD.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, TD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.