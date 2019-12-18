The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) vs. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA): Breaking Down the Personal Products Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares are up more than 36.33% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.25 to settle at $125.31. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), on the other hand, is down -34.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $19.61 and has returned 8.85% during the past week.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PG to grow earnings at a 8.37% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has an EBITDA margin of 14.32%. This suggests that PG underlying business is more profitable PG’s ROI is 4.90% while AKCA has a ROI of -83.60%. The interpretation is that PG’s business generates a higher return on investment than AKCA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, AKCA’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, PG’s free cash flow was 1.62% while AKCA converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 6.50 for AKCA. This means that AKCA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AKCA. PG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PG trades at a forward P/E of 23.96, a P/B of 6.87, and a P/S of 4.56, compared to a P/B of 4.23, and a P/S of 8.40 for AKCA. PG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PG is currently priced at a -1.91% to its one-year price target of 127.75. Comparatively, AKCA is -40.12% relative to its price target of 32.75. This suggests that AKCA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PG has a short ratio of 3.40 compared to a short interest of 14.67 for AKCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PG.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) beats The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKCA is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AKCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AKCA is more undervalued relative to its price target.