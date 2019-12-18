The Long Case For Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has recently been identified as an interesting stock but more in-depth monitoring is needed for a trade decision. Now trading with a market value of 936.19B, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For GOOGL, the company currently has 16.03 billion of cash on the books, which is offset by 4.14 billion in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 263.04 billion in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Alphabet Inc. saw 22.6 million in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 669000. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 40.09 million in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 40.5 billion in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.17% in sequential terms, the GOOGL saw sales decline by 0.04%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Alphabet Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 17.57 billion, yielding a gross basic income of 22.93 billion. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 690.97M, this means overall earnings per share of 10120. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of 12.33 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.

Looking ahead at valuations, according to the consensus, the next fiscal year is forecast to bring about 54.68 in total earnings per share. However, one should always remember: the trends are more important than the forecasts. This continues to be an interesting story, and we look forward to updating it again soon on Alphabet Inc..