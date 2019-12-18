The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) vs. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Which is the Better Investment?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares are down more than -26.25% this year and recently increased 0.44% or $0.14 to settle at $31.74. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), on the other hand, is down -63.97% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $10.32 and has returned 4.56% during the past week.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) are the two most active stocks in the Food – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KHC to grow earnings at a -7.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 21.87% for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). KHC’s ROI is -11.10% while BTU has a ROI of 13.90%. The interpretation is that BTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than KHC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, BTU’s free cash flow per share was +1.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, KHC’s free cash flow was 0.19% while BTU converted 3.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. KHC has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.70 for BTU. This means that BTU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KHC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.46 for BTU. KHC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KHC trades at a forward P/E of 12.20, a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a P/B of 0.36, and a P/S of 0.20 for BTU. KHC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KHC is currently priced at a 2.29% to its one-year price target of 31.03. Comparatively, BTU is -31.2% relative to its price target of 15.00. This suggests that BTU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KHC has a short ratio of 2.11 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for BTU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KHC.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) beats The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTU , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BTU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BTU is more undervalued relative to its price target.