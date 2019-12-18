The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) vs. At Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have decreased by more than -18.67% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.30% or $0.53 and now trades at $16.60. The shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), has jumped by 57.91% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.98 and have been able to report a change of 5.16% over the past one week.

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cytokinetics, Incorporated were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that GT will grow it’s earning at a 2.41% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CYTK which will have a positive growth at a 15.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of CYTK implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. GT has an EBITDA margin of 10.08%, this implies that the underlying business of GT is more profitable. The ROI of GT is 9.10% while that of CYTK is -130.20%. These figures suggest that GT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CYTK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, GT’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.29, while that of CYTK is also a negative -0.07.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for GT is 1.30 and that of CYTK is 8.20. This implies that it is easier for GT to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CYTK.

GT currently trades at a forward P/E of 7.56, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.27 while CYTK trades at a P/S of 18.88. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, GT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of GT is currently at a -13.95% to its one-year price target of 19.29. Looking at its rival pricing, CYTK is at a -54.64% relative to its price target of 22.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), GT is given a 2.60 while 2.20 placed for CYTK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for GT is 3.83 while that of CYTK is just 10.64. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for GT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company defeats that of Cytokinetics, Incorporated when the two are compared, with GT taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. GT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, GT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for GT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.