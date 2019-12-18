The Coca-Cola Company (KO) vs. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH): Breaking Down the Beverages – Soft Drinks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH), on the other hand, is up 8.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $106.08 and has returned 3.53% during the past week.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KO to grow earnings at a 4.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.17% for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH). KO’s ROI is 9.30% while GWPH has a ROI of -10.40%. The interpretation is that KO’s business generates a higher return on investment than GWPH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, GWPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, KO’s free cash flow was 3.49% while GWPH converted -0.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. KO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 7.30 for GWPH. This means that GWPH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.27 versus a D/E of 0.01 for GWPH. KO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KO trades at a forward P/E of 24.08, a P/B of 12.45, and a P/S of 6.58, compared to a P/B of 4.57, and a P/S of 15.56 for GWPH. KO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KO is currently priced at a -7.39% to its one-year price target of 58.76. Comparatively, GWPH is -48.74% relative to its price target of 206.93. This suggests that GWPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KO has a beta of 0.41 and GWPH’s beta is 2.14. KO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KO has a short ratio of 2.94 compared to a short interest of 6.77 for GWPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KO.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) beats GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, KO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.