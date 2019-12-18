The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) vs. At Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation have increased by more than 19.72% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.46% or -$0.23 and now trades at $49.72. The shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), has slumped by -20.06% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.30 and have been able to report a change of 16.23% over the past one week.

The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation and Corporacion America Airports S.A. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that SCHW will grow it’s earning at a 1.90% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CAAP which will have a positive growth at a 28.30% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of CAAP implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SCHW has an EBITDA margin of 109.68%, this implies that the underlying business of SCHW is more profitable. The ROI of SCHW is 1.40% while that of CAAP is 10.50%. These figures suggest that CAAP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SCHW.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SCHW’s free cash flow per share is a positive 46.96.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of SCHW is 11.68 compared to 1.58 for CAAP. SCHW can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CAAP.

SCHW currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.86, a P/B of 3.48, and a P/S of 5.45 while CAAP trades at a forward P/E of 5.76, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 0.53. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CAAP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SCHW is currently at a -5.92% to its one-year price target of 52.85. Looking at its rival pricing, CAAP is at a -44.44% relative to its price target of 9.54.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SCHW is given a 2.20 while 1.60 placed for CAAP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SCHW stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SCHW is 2.95 while that of CAAP is just 0.92. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CAAP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation defeats that of Corporacion America Airports S.A. when the two are compared, with SCHW taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. SCHW happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SCHW is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SCHW is better on when it is viewed on short interest.