TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) vs. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Breaking Down the Diversified Electronics Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares are up more than 25.89% this year and recently increased 1.29% or $1.21 to settle at $95.21. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), on the other hand, is up 52.14% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $61.71 and has returned -0.50% during the past week.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TEL to grow earnings at a 10.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MTZ is expected to grow at a 12.36% annual rate. All else equal, MTZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.3% for MasTec, Inc. (MTZ). TEL’s ROI is 13.70% while MTZ has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that TEL’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTZ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.61. Comparatively, MTZ’s free cash flow per share was +0.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEL’s free cash flow was 4.02% while MTZ converted 0.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TEL has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.60 for MTZ. This means that TEL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.79 for MTZ. MTZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEL trades at a forward P/E of 16.50, a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a forward P/E of 11.17, a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 0.64 for MTZ. TEL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TEL is currently priced at a -0.02% to its one-year price target of 95.23. Comparatively, MTZ is -19.38% relative to its price target of 76.54. This suggests that MTZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TEL has a beta of 1.14 and MTZ’s beta is 1.37. TEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TEL has a short ratio of 2.54 compared to a short interest of 9.31 for MTZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEL.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) beats MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TEL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.