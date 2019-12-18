Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) vs. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC): Comparing the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares are down more than -24.50% this year and recently decreased -1.77% or -$0.46 to settle at $25.48. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC), on the other hand, is up 4.86% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $69.72 and has returned 2.29% during the past week.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TPR to grow earnings at a 3.81% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WTFC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, WTFC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has an EBITDA margin of 13.86%. This suggests that TPR underlying business is more profitable TPR’s ROI is 12.90% while WTFC has a ROI of 20.70%. The interpretation is that WTFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than TPR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.57. Comparatively, WTFC’s free cash flow per share was -0.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, TPR’s free cash flow was -2.61% while WTFC converted -2.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.32 for WTFC. TPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TPR trades at a forward P/E of 9.32, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 1.19, compared to a forward P/E of 11.33, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 2.97 for WTFC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TPR is currently priced at a -12.65% to its one-year price target of 29.17. Comparatively, WTFC is -4.9% relative to its price target of 73.31. This suggests that TPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TPR has a beta of 1.03 and WTFC’s beta is 1.11. TPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TPR has a short ratio of 2.24 compared to a short interest of 2.10 for WTFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WTFC.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) beats Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TPR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TPR is more undervalued relative to its price target.