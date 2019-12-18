Taking Tally Of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

The shares of Kimco Realty Corporation have increased by more than 39.25% this year alone. The shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), has jumped by 17.51% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $15.33 and have been able to report a change of 6.38% over the past one week.

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that KIM will grow it’s earning at a 4.60% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to FCAU which will have a positive growth at a 20.11% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of FCAU implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. KIM has an EBITDA margin of 86.79%, this implies that the underlying business of KIM is more profitable. These figures suggest that KIM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FCAU.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, KIM’s free cash flow per share is a negative -7.25, while that of FCAU is positive 0.18.

KIM currently trades at a forward P/E of 26.74, a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 7.55 while FCAU trades at a forward P/E of 5.06, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, KIM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KIM is currently at a -0.73% to its one-year price target of 20.55. Looking at its rival pricing, FCAU is at a -7.32% relative to its price target of 16.54.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KIM is given a 2.80 while 2.00 placed for FCAU. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for KIM stocks.

Conclusion

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation defeats that of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. when the two are compared, with KIM taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. KIM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, KIM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for KIM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.