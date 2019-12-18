Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) is better stock pick than At Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)

The shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. have decreased by more than -67.89% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 6.31% or $0.26 and now trades at $4.38. The shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), has slumped by -35.87% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $16.52 and have been able to report a change of -1.67% over the past one week.

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. and Virtu Financial, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TLRD will grow it’s earning at a 8.30% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to VIRT which will have a positive growth at a -2.71% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TLRD implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TLRD has an EBITDA margin of 9.08%, this implies that the underlying business of VIRT is more profitable. The ROI of TLRD is 13.40% while that of VIRT is 27.50%. These figures suggest that VIRT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TLRD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TLRD’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.03, while that of VIRT is positive 35.43.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of TLRD is 251.02 compared to 2.40 for VIRT. TLRD can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than VIRT.

TLRD currently trades at a forward P/E of 3.68, a P/B of 48.67, and a P/S of 0.08 while VIRT trades at a forward P/E of 11.28, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 2.08. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TLRD is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TLRD is currently at a -33.94% to its one-year price target of 6.63. Looking at its rival pricing, VIRT is at a -11.33% relative to its price target of 18.63.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TLRD is given a 2.70 while 2.40 placed for VIRT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TLRD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TLRD is 9.56 while that of VIRT is just 14.98. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TLRD stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. defeats that of Virtu Financial, Inc. when the two are compared, with TLRD taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. TLRD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TLRD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TLRD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.