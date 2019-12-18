Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and Cosan Limited (CZZ) Go Head-to-head

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares are up more than 22.07% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.24 to settle at $39.05. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), on the other hand, is up 139.09% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $21.04 and has returned 11.62% during the past week.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SNV to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CZZ is expected to grow at a 10.45% annual rate. All else equal, CZZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.88% for Cosan Limited (CZZ). SNV’s ROI is 27.70% while CZZ has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that SNV’s business generates a higher return on investment than CZZ’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SNV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, CZZ’s free cash flow per share was +1.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNV’s free cash flow was 5.14% while CZZ converted 5.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CZZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 5.37 for CZZ. CZZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNV trades at a forward P/E of 10.64, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 3.11, compared to a forward P/E of 12.85, a P/B of 3.48, and a P/S of 0.98 for CZZ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SNV is currently priced at a -1.41% to its one-year price target of 39.61. Comparatively, CZZ is 24.42% relative to its price target of 16.91. This suggests that SNV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SNV has a beta of 1.36 and CZZ’s beta is 1.23. CZZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SNV has a short ratio of 2.91 compared to a short interest of 1.35 for CZZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CZZ.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) beats Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CZZ is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, CZZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.