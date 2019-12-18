Synchrony Financial (SYF) vs. Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS): Comparing the Credit Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares are up more than 57.33% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.27 to settle at $36.91. Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), on the other hand, is up 286.01% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.28 and has returned -17.95% during the past week.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SYF to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Synchrony Financial (SYF) has an EBITDA margin of 58.96%. This suggests that SYF underlying business is more profitable SYF’s ROI is 25.10% while MLSS has a ROI of -534.90%. The interpretation is that SYF’s business generates a higher return on investment than MLSS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SYF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.41. Comparatively, MLSS’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, SYF’s free cash flow was 12.07% while MLSS converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SYF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SYF trades at a forward P/E of 8.22, a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a P/S of 6.43 for MLSS. SYF is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SYF is currently priced at a -7.05% to its one-year price target of 39.71. Comparatively, MLSS is -36% relative to its price target of 2.00. This suggests that MLSS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SYF has a beta of 1.16 and MLSS’s beta is 1.37. SYF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SYF has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 2.07 for MLSS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLSS.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) beats Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MLSS is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MLSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MLSS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MLSS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.