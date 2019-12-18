Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) vs. Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG): Breaking Down the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares are down more than -31.31% this year and recently increased 2.19% or $0.49 to settle at $22.82. Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), on the other hand, is down -8.93% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $13.66 and has returned -2.78% during the past week.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SUPN to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHNG is expected to grow at a -2.77% annual rate. All else equal, SUPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) has an EBITDA margin of 42.99%. This suggests that SUPN underlying business is more profitable SUPN’s ROI is 14.70% while CHNG has a ROI of 9.90%. The interpretation is that SUPN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHNG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SUPN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.69. Comparatively, CHNG’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, SUPN’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CHNG converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SUPN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 1.40 for CHNG. This means that SUPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SUPN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 31.91 for CHNG. CHNG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SUPN trades at a forward P/E of 16.10, a P/B of 2.15, and a P/S of 2.95, compared to a forward P/E of 8.98, a P/B of 10.93, and a P/S of 0.53 for CHNG. SUPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SUPN is currently priced at a -11.1% to its one-year price target of 25.67. Comparatively, CHNG is -24.11% relative to its price target of 18.00. This suggests that CHNG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SUPN has a short ratio of 7.72 compared to a short interest of 7.79 for CHNG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUPN.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) beats Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SUPN is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, SUPN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.