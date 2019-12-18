Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) vs. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS): Breaking Down the Specialty Eateries Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are up more than 36.85% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.65 to settle at $88.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), on the other hand, is down -44.60% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.59 and has returned 23.26% during the past week.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Eateries industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SBUX to grow earnings at a 10.55% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. This suggests that SBUX underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SBUX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, MRNS’s free cash flow per share was -0.23.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SBUX has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 4.80 for MRNS. This means that MRNS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SBUX trades at a forward P/E of 25.68, and a P/S of 3.91, compared to a P/B of 2.45, for MRNS. SBUX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SBUX is currently priced at a -6.61% to its one-year price target of 94.37. Comparatively, MRNS is -69.07% relative to its price target of 5.14. This suggests that MRNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SBUX has a beta of 0.50 and MRNS’s beta is 2.97. SBUX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SBUX has a short ratio of 2.15 compared to a short interest of 1.43 for MRNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRNS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) beats Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MRNS is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MRNS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MRNS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MRNS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.