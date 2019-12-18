Sprint Corporation (S) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ): Comparing the Wireless Communications Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) shares are down more than -10.65% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.01 to settle at $5.20. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ), on the other hand, is down -58.67% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.68 and has returned 14.39% during the past week.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Sprint Corporation (S) has an EBITDA margin of 26.63%. This suggests that S underlying business is more profitable S’s ROI is 0.70% while TRQ has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that TRQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than S’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. S’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, TRQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, S’s free cash flow was -0.98% while TRQ converted -35.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, S is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. S has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 5.20 for TRQ. This means that TRQ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. S’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.45 versus a D/E of 0.47 for TRQ. S is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

S trades at a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 9.34, a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.94 for TRQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. S is currently priced at a -19.13% to its one-year price target of 6.43. Comparatively, TRQ is -83% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that TRQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. S has a beta of 0.24 and TRQ’s beta is 1.16. S’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. S has a short ratio of 6.24 compared to a short interest of 1.76 for TRQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRQ.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) beats Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRQ is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TRQ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.