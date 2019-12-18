Snap Inc. (SNAP) vs. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Which is the Better Investment?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are up more than 174.05% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.01 to settle at $15.10. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), on the other hand, is up 3.73% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $61.21 and has returned 4.33% during the past week.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, MPC is expected to grow at a 16.20% annual rate. All else equal, MPC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.72% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). SNAP’s ROI is -55.00% while MPC has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that MPC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNAP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SNAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, MPC’s free cash flow per share was +1.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNAP’s free cash flow was -3.57% while MPC converted 1.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MPC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SNAP has a current ratio of 7.30 compared to 1.20 for MPC. This means that SNAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SNAP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.85 for MPC. MPC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SNAP trades at a forward P/E of 943.75, a P/B of 9.04, and a P/S of 13.11, compared to a forward P/E of 8.33, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.32 for MPC. SNAP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SNAP is currently priced at a -16.16% to its one-year price target of 18.01. Comparatively, MPC is -24.25% relative to its price target of 80.81. This suggests that MPC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SNAP has a short ratio of 4.48 compared to a short interest of 2.70 for MPC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPC.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) beats Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MPC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MPC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MPC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MPC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.