Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) vs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares are down more than -46.37% this year and recently decreased -3.27% or -$0.7 to settle at $20.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), on the other hand, is up 19.91% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $15.84 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HPE is expected to grow at a 8.76% annual rate. All else equal, HPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.13% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE). WORK’s ROI is 27.70% while HPE has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that WORK’s business generates a higher return on investment than HPE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WORK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, HPE’s free cash flow per share was +0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, WORK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while HPE converted 1.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WORK has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 0.90 for HPE. This means that WORK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WORK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.72 for HPE. HPE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WORK trades at a P/B of 15.57, and a P/S of 19.52, compared to a forward P/E of 8.01, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 0.73 for HPE. WORK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WORK is currently priced at a -24.11% to its one-year price target of 27.29. Comparatively, HPE is -10.31% relative to its price target of 17.66. This suggests that WORK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WORK has a short ratio of 4.40 compared to a short interest of 3.77 for HPE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPE.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) beats Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HPE generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.