Should You Buy Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) or Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)?

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares are up more than 31.45% this year and recently increased 1.29% or $0.98 to settle at $76.73. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP), on the other hand, is up 9.40% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $50.16 and has returned 1.19% during the past week.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ZEN to grow earnings at a 51.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CCEP is expected to grow at a 10.30% annual rate. All else equal, ZEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. ZEN’s ROI is -14.40% while CCEP has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that CCEP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZEN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ZEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, CCEP’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZEN’s free cash flow was 0% while CCEP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ZEN trades at a forward P/E of 134.61, a P/B of 19.52, and a P/S of 11.25, compared to a forward P/E of 16.28, a P/B of 3.05, and a P/S of 1.72 for CCEP. ZEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ZEN is currently priced at a -18.42% to its one-year price target of 94.05. Comparatively, CCEP is -14.36% relative to its price target of 58.57. This suggests that ZEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ZEN has a beta of 1.23 and CCEP’s beta is 0.39. CCEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZEN has a short ratio of 4.02 compared to a short interest of 1.43 for CCEP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCEP.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) beats Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCEP is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CCEP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CCEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.