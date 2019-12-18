Should You Buy WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) or Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)?

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) shares are up more than 11.81% this year and recently increased 6.64% or $0.79 to settle at $12.69. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), on the other hand, is up 3.54% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.63 and has returned -4.01% during the past week.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has an EBITDA margin of 39.22%. This suggests that WPX underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, NEPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, WPX’s free cash flow was -1.81% while NEPT converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEPT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WPX trades at a forward P/E of 23.99, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.88, compared to for NEPT. WPX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WPX is currently priced at a -17.54% to its one-year price target of 15.39. Comparatively, NEPT is -16.51% relative to its price target of 3.15. This suggests that WPX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WPX has a short ratio of 5.14 compared to a short interest of 13.91 for NEPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WPX.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WPX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. WPX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WPX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.