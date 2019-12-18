Should You Buy Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) or RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)?

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares are up more than 2.13% this year and recently increased 0.82% or $0.16 to settle at $19.69. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), on the other hand, is up 100.96% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $165.67 and has returned -0.09% during the past week.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VOD to grow earnings at a 13.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RNG is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, RNG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.51% for RingCentral, Inc. (RNG). VOD’s ROI is -2.10% while RNG has a ROI of -2.40%. The interpretation is that VOD’s business generates a higher return on investment than RNG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, VOD’s free cash flow was 0% while RNG converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VOD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VOD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.90 for RNG. This means that RNG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VOD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for RNG. VOD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VOD trades at a forward P/E of 11.25, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 1.19, compared to a forward P/E of 178.14, a P/B of 37.31, and a P/S of 16.28 for RNG. VOD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VOD is currently priced at a -34.93% to its one-year price target of 30.26. Comparatively, RNG is -14.48% relative to its price target of 193.71. This suggests that VOD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VOD has a beta of 0.73 and RNG’s beta is 0.92. VOD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VOD has a short ratio of 1.44 compared to a short interest of 5.09 for RNG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VOD.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) beats RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOD generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, VOD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VOD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VOD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.