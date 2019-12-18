Should You Buy Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) or Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS)?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares are down more than -69.09% this year and recently increased 8.09% or $0.11 to settle at $1.47. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), on the other hand, is down -90.60% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.20 and has returned -34.82% during the past week.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VERB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, GNUS’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, VERB’s free cash flow was -10.16% while GNUS converted -0.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VERB has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 0.60 for GNUS. This means that GNUS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VERB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.71 for GNUS. GNUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VERB trades at a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 5.19, compared to a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.58 for GNUS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VERB is currently priced at a -63.7% to its one-year price target of 4.05. Comparatively, GNUS is -95.56% relative to its price target of 4.50. This suggests that GNUS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VERB has a beta of -0.39 and GNUS’s beta is 0.13. VERB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VERB has a short ratio of 0.82 compared to a short interest of 1.30 for GNUS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VERB.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) beats Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) on a total of 5 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNUS generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GNUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GNUS is more undervalued relative to its price target.