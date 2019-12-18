Should You Buy The Southern Company (SO) or Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares are up more than 45.04% this year and recently increased 2.30% or $1.43 to settle at $63.70. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), on the other hand, is down -89.09% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.70 and has returned 0.59% during the past week.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SO to grow earnings at a 1.56% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ACOR is expected to grow at a 29.00% annual rate. All else equal, ACOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Southern Company (SO) has an EBITDA margin of 36.6%. This suggests that SO underlying business is more profitable SO’s ROI is 5.20% while ACOR has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that SO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACOR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.29. Comparatively, ACOR’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, SO’s free cash flow was -1.29% while ACOR converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACOR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.40 for ACOR. This means that ACOR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.67 versus a D/E of 1.25 for ACOR. SO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SO trades at a forward P/E of 20.06, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 3.06, compared to a P/B of 0.29, and a P/S of 0.40 for ACOR. SO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SO is currently priced at a 3.78% to its one-year price target of 61.38. Comparatively, ACOR is -69.53% relative to its price target of 5.58. This suggests that ACOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SO has a beta of 0.16 and ACOR’s beta is 1.18. SO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SO has a short ratio of 4.27 compared to a short interest of 7.30 for ACOR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SO.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) beats The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACOR is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ACOR is more undervalued relative to its price target.