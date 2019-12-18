Should You Buy Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) or Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares are down more than -8.47% this year and recently increased 5.31% or $0.61 to settle at $12.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), on the other hand, is down -62.01% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.14 and has returned 46.86% during the past week.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TME to grow earnings at a 4.14% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMRX is expected to grow at a 5.93% annual rate. All else equal, AMRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 116.71% for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX). TME’s ROI is 4.30% while AMRX has a ROI of -1.30%. The interpretation is that TME’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMRX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, TME’s free cash flow was 0% while AMRX converted 8.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TME has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 2.30 for AMRX. This means that TME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 12.44 for AMRX. AMRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TME trades at a forward P/E of 25.10, a P/B of 3.32, and a P/S of 6.17, compared to a forward P/E of 10.71, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 0.94 for AMRX. TME is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TME is currently priced at a -24.38% to its one-year price target of 16.00. Comparatively, AMRX is 17.89% relative to its price target of 4.36. This suggests that TME is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TME has a short ratio of 5.65 compared to a short interest of 1.94 for AMRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMRX.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMRX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AMRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, AMRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.