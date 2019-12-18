Should You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) or Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares are down more than -32.55% this year and recently increased 7.48% or $0.16 to settle at $2.30. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), on the other hand, is up 250.00% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.32 and has returned 8.79% during the past week.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.57% for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP). SWN’s ROI is 16.60% while AVP has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that SWN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SWN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, AVP’s free cash flow per share was +0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, SWN’s free cash flow was -2.52% while AVP converted 0.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SWN has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.20 for AVP. This means that AVP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SWN trades at a forward P/E of 5.85, a P/B of 0.40, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a forward P/E of 22.26, and a P/S of 0.48 for AVP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SWN is currently priced at a -6.88% to its one-year price target of 2.47. Comparatively, AVP is 31.68% relative to its price target of 4.04. This suggests that SWN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SWN has a beta of 1.08 and AVP’s beta is 1.80. SWN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SWN has a short ratio of 6.84 compared to a short interest of 2.04 for AVP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVP.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) beats Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVP is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, AVP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.