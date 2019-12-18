Should You Buy Rollins, Inc. (ROL) or Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) shares are down more than -8.55% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.02 to settle at $32.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), on the other hand, is up 23.12% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $54.38 and has returned 2.12% during the past week.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ROL to grow earnings at a 8.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PFG is expected to grow at a 6.07% annual rate. All else equal, ROL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.17% for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG). ROL’s ROI is 32.60% while PFG has a ROI of 10.60%. The interpretation is that ROL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PFG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ROL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, PFG’s free cash flow per share was +5.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, ROL’s free cash flow was 2.88% while PFG converted 11.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PFG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ROL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.26 for PFG. ROL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ROL trades at a forward P/E of 41.42, a P/B of 13.40, and a P/S of 5.57, compared to a forward P/E of 9.10, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 0.95 for PFG. ROL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ROL is currently priced at a -7.78% to its one-year price target of 35.75. Comparatively, PFG is -6.48% relative to its price target of 58.15. This suggests that ROL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ROL has a beta of 0.31 and PFG’s beta is 1.53. ROL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ROL has a short ratio of 10.75 compared to a short interest of 7.26 for PFG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PFG.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) beats Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PFG is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PFG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PFG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.