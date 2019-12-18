Should You Buy ResMed Inc. (RMD) or Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)?

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares are up more than 37.00% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $2.37 to settle at $156.00. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), on the other hand, is down -33.02% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.24 and has returned -0.28% during the past week.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RMD to grow earnings at a 20.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MITK is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, RMD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.23% for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK). RMD’s ROI is 13.70% while MITK has a ROI of -1.20%. The interpretation is that RMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than MITK’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.58. Comparatively, MITK’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, RMD’s free cash flow was 3.2% while MITK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. RMD has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.70 for MITK. This means that MITK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RMD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MITK. RMD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RMD trades at a forward P/E of 34.51, a P/B of 10.59, and a P/S of 8.31, compared to a forward P/E of 12.38, a P/B of 2.71, and a P/S of 3.51 for MITK. RMD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RMD is currently priced at a 9.86% to its one-year price target of 142.00. Comparatively, MITK is -31.05% relative to its price target of 10.50. This suggests that MITK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. RMD has a beta of 0.41 and MITK’s beta is -0.37. MITK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RMD has a short ratio of 4.48 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for MITK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MITK.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) beats ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MITK is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MITK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MITK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MITK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.