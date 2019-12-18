Should You Buy Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) or NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares are up more than 23.86% this year and recently increased 0.16% or $0.14 to settle at $89.29. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), on the other hand, is down -24.72% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $24.29 and has returned -0.29% during the past week.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) and NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect RSG to grow earnings at a 8.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.96% for NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR). RSG’s ROI is 8.90% while NTGR has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that RSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTGR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.66. Comparatively, NTGR’s free cash flow per share was -0.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, RSG’s free cash flow was 2.1% while NTGR converted -2.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RSG has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 2.70 for NTGR. This means that NTGR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RSG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NTGR. RSG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RSG trades at a forward P/E of 25.63, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 2.76, compared to a forward P/E of 11.46, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 0.74 for NTGR. RSG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RSG is currently priced at a -3.88% to its one-year price target of 92.89. Comparatively, NTGR is -30.6% relative to its price target of 35.00. This suggests that NTGR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. RSG has a beta of 0.50 and NTGR’s beta is 1.68. RSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RSG has a short ratio of 3.31 compared to a short interest of 6.31 for NTGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RSG.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) beats NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RSG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, RSG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.