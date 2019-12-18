Should You Buy Raytheon Company (RTN) or Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)?

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares are up more than 42.02% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$1.5 to settle at $217.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH), on the other hand, is up 14.46% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $11.40 and has returned 26.67% during the past week.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect RTN to grow earnings at a 12.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TGH is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, RTN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Raytheon Company (RTN) has an EBITDA margin of 16.12%. This suggests that RTN underlying business is more profitable RTN’s ROI is 25.90% while TGH has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that RTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than TGH’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RTN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.86. Comparatively, TGH’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, RTN’s free cash flow was 2.94% while TGH converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RTN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. RTN has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.20 for TGH. This means that RTN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RTN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.37 versus a D/E of 3.03 for TGH. TGH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RTN trades at a forward P/E of 16.75, a P/B of 4.68, and a P/S of 2.12, compared to a forward P/E of 11.68, a P/B of 0.53, and a P/S of 0.83 for TGH. RTN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RTN is currently priced at a -4.51% to its one-year price target of 228.07. Comparatively, TGH is 0.62% relative to its price target of 11.33. This suggests that RTN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RTN has a beta of 0.89 and TGH’s beta is 2.25. RTN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RTN has a short ratio of 4.29 compared to a short interest of 3.45 for TGH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGH.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) beats Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RTN is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. RTN is more undervalued relative to its price target.