Should You Buy Range Resources Corporation (RRC) or Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX)?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares are down more than -50.47% this year and recently increased 4.64% or $0.21 to settle at $4.74. Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX), on the other hand, is down -48.23% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $6.14 and has returned -10.50% during the past week.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.35% for Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX). RRC’s ROI is -18.70% while PYX has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that PYX’s business generates a higher return on investment than RRC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. RRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, PYX’s free cash flow per share was -11.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, RRC’s free cash flow was -2.45% while PYX converted -5.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. RRC has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.60 for PYX. This means that PYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RRC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 14.24 for PYX. PYX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RRC trades at a forward P/E of 115.61, a P/B of 0.28, and a P/S of 0.44, compared to a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.03 for PYX. RRC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RRC is currently priced at a -19.39% to its one-year price target of 5.88. Comparatively, PYX is -89.93% relative to its price target of 61.00. This suggests that PYX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. RRC has a beta of 0.97 and PYX’s beta is 0.73. PYX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RRC has a short ratio of 6.61 compared to a short interest of 8.21 for PYX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RRC.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) beats Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PYX has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PYX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, PYX is more undervalued relative to its price target.