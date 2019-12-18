Should You Buy Qudian Inc. (QD) or Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares are up more than 12.59% this year and recently increased 6.39% or $0.29 to settle at $4.83. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI), on the other hand, is down -99.88% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.80 and has returned 48.76% during the past week.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect QD to grow earnings at a 5.13% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Qudian Inc. (QD) has an EBITDA margin of 34.59%. This suggests that QD underlying business is more profitable QD’s ROI is 16.80% while CEI has a ROI of 300.10%. The interpretation is that CEI’s business generates a higher return on investment than QD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, QD’s free cash flow was 0% while CEI converted -0.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. QD has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 2.60 for CEI. This means that QD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.43 for CEI. CEI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QD trades at a forward P/E of 2.10, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.98, compared to a P/B of 0.18, and a P/S of 1.01 for CEI. QD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. QD is currently priced at a -37.76% to its one-year price target of 7.76. Comparatively, CEI is 80% relative to its price target of 1.00. This suggests that QD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. QD has a short ratio of 3.79 compared to a short interest of 0.19 for CEI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CEI.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) beats Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QD is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. QD is more undervalued relative to its price target.