Should You Buy Pfizer Inc. (PFE) or Office Depot, Inc. (ODP)?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down more than -10.88% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.24 to settle at $38.90. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), on the other hand, is up 1.94% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.63 and has returned 13.36% during the past week.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PFE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ODP is expected to grow at a 11.90% annual rate. All else equal, ODP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.37% for Office Depot, Inc. (ODP). PFE’s ROI is 10.20% while ODP has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that PFE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ODP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PFE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, ODP’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, PFE’s free cash flow was 3.51% while ODP converted 1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PFE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PFE has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.10 for ODP. This means that ODP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PFE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 0.67 for ODP. PFE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PFE trades at a forward P/E of 13.48, a P/B of 3.31, and a P/S of 4.08, compared to a forward P/E of 6.74, a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 0.13 for ODP. PFE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PFE is currently priced at a -6.15% to its one-year price target of 41.45. Comparatively, ODP is 29.56% relative to its price target of 2.03. This suggests that PFE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PFE has a beta of 0.65 and ODP’s beta is 2.55. PFE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PFE has a short ratio of 3.11 compared to a short interest of 3.05 for ODP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ODP.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) beats Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ODP is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ODP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ODP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.