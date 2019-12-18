Should You Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) or Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME)?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up more than 52.30% this year and recently decreased -0.54% or -$0.84 to settle at $154.69. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), on the other hand, is down -71.82% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.04 and has returned -2.80% during the past week.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MSFT to grow earnings at a 14.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has an EBITDA margin of 35.55%. This suggests that MSFT underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MSFT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.90. Comparatively, TYME’s free cash flow per share was -0.04.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MSFT has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 3.50 for TYME. This means that TYME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MSFT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TYME. MSFT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MSFT trades at a forward P/E of 25.50, a P/B of 11.14, and a P/S of 9.01, compared to a P/B of 14.86, for TYME. MSFT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MSFT is currently priced at a -3.73% to its one-year price target of 160.69. Comparatively, TYME is -87.76% relative to its price target of 8.50. This suggests that TYME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MSFT has a beta of 1.23 and TYME’s beta is 0.33. TYME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MSFT has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 21.96 for TYME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MSFT.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) beats Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TYME is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TYME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TYME is more undervalued relative to its price target.