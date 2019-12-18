Should You Buy Inpixon (INPX) or Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)?

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are down more than -97.59% this year and recently increased 99.74% or $0.04 to settle at $0.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI), on the other hand, is down -17.38% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.23 and has returned -31.90% during the past week.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect INPX to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OMI is expected to grow at a -11.67% annual rate. All else equal, INPX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. INPX’s ROI is -204.20% while OMI has a ROI of -16.70%. The interpretation is that OMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than INPX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, OMI’s free cash flow per share was +1.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, INPX’s free cash flow was -0.19% while OMI converted 1.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OMI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. INPX has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.70 for OMI. This means that OMI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INPX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.88 versus a D/E of 3.17 for OMI. OMI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INPX trades at a P/B of 0.16, and a P/S of 1.40, compared to a forward P/E of 6.88, a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.04 for OMI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INPX has a beta of 1.81 and OMI’s beta is 1.46. OMI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. INPX has a short ratio of 0.19 compared to a short interest of 5.40 for OMI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INPX.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) beats Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OMI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.