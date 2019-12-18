Should You Buy Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) or Rambus Inc. (RMBS)?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares are up more than 8.13% this year and recently decreased -1.93% or -$2.18 to settle at $111.00. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), on the other hand, is up 79.40% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $13.76 and has returned 6.42% during the past week.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CHKP to grow earnings at a 8.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RMBS is expected to grow at a 8.94% annual rate. All else equal, RMBS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has an EBITDA margin of 52.87%. This suggests that CHKP underlying business is more profitable CHKP’s ROI is 20.00% while RMBS has a ROI of -14.60%. The interpretation is that CHKP’s business generates a higher return on investment than RMBS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CHKP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.68. Comparatively, RMBS’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHKP’s free cash flow was 13.34% while RMBS converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHKP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CHKP has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 7.40 for RMBS. This means that RMBS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHKP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for RMBS. CHKP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHKP trades at a forward P/E of 17.17, a P/B of 4.63, and a P/S of 8.59, compared to a forward P/E of 14.48, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 6.68 for RMBS. CHKP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CHKP is currently priced at a -7.02% to its one-year price target of 119.38. Comparatively, RMBS is -10.24% relative to its price target of 15.33. This suggests that RMBS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CHKP has a beta of 0.78 and RMBS’s beta is 0.65. RMBS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CHKP has a short ratio of 13.38 compared to a short interest of 4.71 for RMBS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RMBS.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) beats Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RMBS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RMBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RMBS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RMBS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.