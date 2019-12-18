Should You Buy CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) or Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)?

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares are down more than -13.33% this year and recently decreased -3.31% or -$0.45 to settle at $13.13. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), on the other hand, is down -70.30% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $6.74 and has returned 18.04% during the past week.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CTL to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 68.45% for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL). CTL’s ROI is 0.90% while WLL has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that WLL’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CTL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, WLL’s free cash flow per share was -0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTL’s free cash flow was 2.84% while WLL converted -2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CTL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.40 for WLL. This means that CTL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.57 versus a D/E of 0.69 for WLL. CTL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTL trades at a forward P/E of 9.20, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.40 for WLL. CTL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CTL is currently priced at a 1% to its one-year price target of 13.00. Comparatively, WLL is -45.47% relative to its price target of 12.36. This suggests that WLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CTL has a beta of 0.93 and WLL’s beta is 3.13. CTL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CTL has a short ratio of 9.11 compared to a short interest of 3.87 for WLL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WLL.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) beats CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WLL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WLL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WLL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WLL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.