Should You Buy Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) or Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)?

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares are up more than 66.08% this year and recently increased 9.05% or $3.61 to settle at $43.48. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX), on the other hand, is up 73.57% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.61 and has returned -23.46% during the past week.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BRKS to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has an EBITDA margin of 5.82%. This suggests that BRKS underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BRKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.24. Comparatively, TRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.01.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BRKS has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 0.30 for TRX. This means that BRKS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BRKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.37 for TRX. BRKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BRKS trades at a forward P/E of 26.21, a P/B of 4.25, and a P/S of 4.03, compared to a P/B of 5.52, for TRX. BRKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BRKS is currently priced at a -10.35% to its one-year price target of 48.50.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BRKS has a beta of 1.40 and TRX’s beta is 1.72. BRKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BRKS has a short ratio of 7.25 compared to a short interest of 23.41 for TRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRKS.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) on a total of 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. BRKS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. Finally, BRKS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.