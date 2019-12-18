Should You Buy AT&T Inc. (T) or The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK)?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are up more than 34.90% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.09 to settle at $38.50. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), on the other hand, is up 67.09% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $13.30 and has returned 11.86% during the past week.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect T to grow earnings at a 4.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TBBK is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, TBBK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 50.62% for The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK). T’s ROI is 5.90% while TBBK has a ROI of 18.40%. The interpretation is that TBBK’s business generates a higher return on investment than T’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. T’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, TBBK’s free cash flow per share was +0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, T’s free cash flow was 1.45% while TBBK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, T is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

T’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 0.11 for TBBK. T is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

T trades at a forward P/E of 10.70, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a forward P/E of 10.99, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 4.41 for TBBK. T is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. T is currently priced at a -1.33% to its one-year price target of 39.02. Comparatively, TBBK is 6.4% relative to its price target of 12.50. This suggests that T is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. T has a beta of 0.58 and TBBK’s beta is 1.28. T’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. T has a short ratio of 3.43 compared to a short interest of 1.32 for TBBK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TBBK.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) beats The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. T has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, T is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, T is more undervalued relative to its price target.