Should You Buy Aramark (ARMK) or TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)?

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares are up more than 51.02% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.03 to settle at $43.75. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP), on the other hand, is up 35.29% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $15.18 and has returned -1.49% during the past week.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Eateries industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ARMK to grow earnings at a 9.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 66.25% for TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP). ARMK’s ROI is 7.70% while TERP has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that ARMK’s business generates a higher return on investment than TERP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ARMK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.31. Comparatively, TERP’s free cash flow per share was +0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARMK’s free cash flow was 3.55% while TERP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARMK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ARMK has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.80 for TERP. This means that ARMK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARMK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.01 versus a D/E of 3.41 for TERP. TERP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARMK trades at a forward P/E of 16.79, a P/B of 3.26, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 75.52, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 3.66 for TERP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ARMK is currently priced at a -8.42% to its one-year price target of 47.77. Comparatively, TERP is -7.33% relative to its price target of 16.38. This suggests that ARMK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ARMK has a beta of 0.87 and TERP’s beta is 0.62. TERP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ARMK has a short ratio of 4.16 compared to a short interest of 1.87 for TERP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TERP.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) beats TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARMK is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ARMK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ARMK is more undervalued relative to its price target.