Should You Buy Antero Resources Corporation (AR) or ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares are down more than -70.07% this year and recently increased 4.85% or $0.13 to settle at $2.81. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), on the other hand, is down -39.23% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $9.59 and has returned 5.50% during the past week.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has an EBITDA margin of 5.64%. This suggests that AR underlying business is more profitable AR’s ROI is 1.50% while PRQR has a ROI of -35.50%. The interpretation is that AR’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRQR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, PRQR’s free cash flow per share was -0.25.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AR has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 7.00 for PRQR. This means that PRQR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 0.18 for PRQR. AR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AR trades at a P/B of 0.12, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a P/B of 5.61, and a P/S of 142.32 for PRQR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AR is currently priced at a -27.58% to its one-year price target of 3.88. Comparatively, PRQR is -66.16% relative to its price target of 28.34. This suggests that PRQR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AR has a beta of 0.72 and PRQR’s beta is 0.36. PRQR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AR has a short ratio of 3.82 compared to a short interest of 3.86 for PRQR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, AR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.